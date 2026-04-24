‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular kicked off YouTube again

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Braden Peters, known as Clavicular, had his YouTube account taken down in November 2025. Creators are not allowed to post new channels after a termination.

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Summarise

NEW YORK – Controversial social-media figure Clavicular, known for his extreme approach to achieving male beauty standards, had his videos removed again from YouTube.

The online video giant said it withdrew two channels associated with Clavicular - a 20-year-old influencer whose real name is Braden Peters - late on April 22.

YouTube had taken down his content in November 2025 for facilitating access to websites violating policies around regulated or illegal goods or services, according to a spokesperson for the service.

Creators are not allowed to post new channels after a termination, according to the company.

Clavicular did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The online star is one of the most prominent among a cohort of “looksmaxxing” influencers, who take extreme steps to make their appearance more attractive.

His regimen has included the use of steroids, peptides and other drugs, according to Peters’ public comments.

The influencer also gained attention after posting about “bonesmashing,” taking a hammer to his jaw to alter his facial structure. BLOOMBERG