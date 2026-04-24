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‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular kicked off YouTube again

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Braden Peters, known as Clavicular, had his YouTube account taken down in November 2025. Creators are not allowed to post new channels after a termination.

Braden Peters, known as Clavicular, had his YouTube account taken down in November 2025. Creators are not allowed to post new channels after a termination.

PHOTO: CASSIDY ARAIZA/NYTIMES

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  • YouTube removed social media figure Clavicular's channels again on April 22, preventing him from posting new content after termination.
  • Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, is a "looksmaxxing" influencer known for extreme methods like "bonesmashing" and steroid use.
  • YouTube previously removed his content in November 2025 for violating policies regarding regulated or illegal goods/services.

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NEW YORK – Controversial social-media figure Clavicular, known for his extreme approach to achieving male beauty standards, had his videos removed again from YouTube. 

The online video giant said it withdrew two channels associated with Clavicular - a 20-year-old influencer whose real name is Braden Peters - late on April 22.

YouTube had taken down his content in November 2025 for facilitating access to websites violating policies around regulated or illegal goods or services, according to a spokesperson for the service. 

Creators are not allowed to post new channels after a termination, according to the company.

Clavicular did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The online star is one of the most prominent among a cohort of “looksmaxxing” influencers, who take extreme steps to make their appearance more attractive.

His regimen has included the use of steroids, peptides and other drugs, according to Peters’ public comments.

The influencer also gained attention after posting about “bonesmashing,” taking a hammer to his jaw to alter his facial structure. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Toxic beauty: The rise of ‘looksmaxxing’ influencers
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.