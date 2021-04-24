Look like a Boss in Russell Athletic

German fashion house Boss has joined hands with American sportswear label Russell Athletic for a capsule collection.

Launched in Singapore on Thursday, the new Boss x Russell Athletic collaboration features a melange of unisex athleisure and smart-casual wear - from sweatshirts to tapered-fit shorts and even face masks.

This will be the first of two capsule collections in the collaboration, with the second one slated for September.

Vice-president of Russell Athletic Ricardo Aranda says: "Innovation and reinvention are important to Russell Athletic and Boss, and we're really excited about what we've created together as a result."

Modelled after a basketball court, an exhibition showcasing the collection will be situated outside Mandarin Gallery until May 10.

Besides backdrops for photo opportunities, an augmented reality basketball game will also be available to the public via a QR code at the exhibition grounds.

The top three scorers each week will win an exclusive Boss x Russell Athletic basketball.

A basketball-inspired film, featuring models Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, and actor Keith Powers dancing and posing in apparel from the collection, was released last month as part of its launch.

Here in Singapore, Boss launched an Instagram campaign on Monday fronted by players from the professional basketball team Singapore Slingers.

Hugo Boss South-east Asia manging director Steven Lam says: "Sports has always been a major influence within our Boss collections. So with the Boss x Russell Athletic collection, it was only natural to involve the Singapore Slingers in our social media campaign, showcasing off-court fashion on our national basketball players."

He adds that the sports team has an active community outreach programme where the members conduct basketball clinics for the younger generation. He also hopes that this campaign will be able to showcase the members as "inspirations to young players in Singapore".

The players involved in the campaign are excited about the collection too.

Slinger Lavin Raj says: "This collaboration has taken a nostalgic approach, bringing in both the classic and modern attitudes which people are looking for."

Retro-inspired designs and looser, relaxed cuts offer a throwback to vintage fashion.

Hugo Boss chief brand officer Ingo Wilts says vintage will never go out of style, especially in times of change like now, when people "tend to look back at the past even more".

The resurgence of relaxed fashion has been underscored by a global shift towards more comfortable and casual apparel as the pandemic kept most people indoors and working from home in the past year.

And even as the Covid-19 restrictions ease up and more people are headed back to the office, the trend of casual apparel remains on the rise.

"Casualisation is increasingly important to Boss and we've seen our customers looking for that from us during the pandemic," Mr Wilts says.

"Therefore, this collaboration is a continuation of our search for new ways to embrace a more relaxed aesthetic, ensure relevancy and resonate with what consumers are looking for right now."