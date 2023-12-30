Look ahead to 2024: TikTok’s continuing pop culture domination

SINGAPORE – In 2023, TikTok officially became the town hall of the Internet – the social media space where trends are made and broken, with a new headline in the form of the latest viral moment every other week.

There was, for instance, the “canon event” trend inspired by the animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023). TikTok users have used this phrase as a platform to lament and accept unfortunate events as being important and character-building in their personal story arcs.