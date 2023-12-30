Look ahead to 2024: TikTok’s continuing pop culture domination

TikTok and its creators are now the taste-makers and agenda setters of popular culture.  PHOTOS: SABRINA BAHSOON/TIKTOK, HAARIUS/TIKTOK
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – In 2023, TikTok officially became the town hall of the Internet – the social media space where trends are made and broken, with a new headline in the form of the latest viral moment every other week.

There was, for instance, the “canon event” trend inspired by the animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023). TikTok users have used this phrase as a platform to lament and accept unfortunate events as being important and character-building in their personal story arcs.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top