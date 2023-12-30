Look ahead to 2024: Gender-fluid fashion on the rise

SINGAPORE –The line between the men’s and women’s sections in clothing stores looks set to get more fluid as shoppers cross the aisles, mixing up fashion to suit their individual tastes.

Timothee Chalamet, the French-American star of the fantasy movie Wonka (2023), is just the latest in a long list of fashion-forward celebrities who have endorsed the trend. He stepped out on the movie’s red carpet premiere in Paris in December in a shimmery, beaded top from fashion designer Tom Ford’s 2024 women’s Spring/Summer collection.

In a November feature on Singapore male fashion influencers in The Straits Times, three out of six revealed that they shop in the women’s section of fashion retailers such as Uniqlo, H&M and COS. The main reasons given were that women’s clothes have nicer designs and better fit.

At Uniqlo, male shoppers have been snapping up its Uniqlo : C collection for women, which was designed by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller and launched in September.

A spokeswoman for the brand says via e-mail: “The response for the collection has been positive and we have seen many customers taking to the collection well, including male customers.”

She added that some of the collection’s popular items across both genders include the Corduroy Wide Pants, Premium Lambswool Half-Zip Long Sleeve Sweater and Faux Leather Round Shoulder Bag.

The collection has a boyish look to it. In an August interview with Vogue fashion magazine about the collection, Waight Keller says: “I’ve always loved a little bit of this boy-meets-girl style, and the idea of attitude dressing.”

Women are also buying men’s clothes.

Noting the trend, Uniqlo’s spokeswoman says: “Many of our female customers shop in the men’s department to create androgynous looks.”