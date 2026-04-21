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Longevity medicine clinics expand into hotels in Singapore to offer holistic treatments

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Longevity medicine clinic Chi Longevity (left) opened a branch at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore in early 2025. Concierge longevity service Elyx (right) set up shop in Raffles Arcade in January.

Longevity medicine clinic Chi Longevity (left) opened a branch at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore in early 2025. Concierge longevity service Elyx (right) set up shop in Raffles Arcade in January.

PHOTOS: FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SINGAPORE, ELYX

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

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Akshita Nanda

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  • Hotels are increasingly incorporating longevity services, like medical tests and personalised health plans, driven by guests' rising health consciousness post-pandemic.
  • Longevity clinics are partnering with hotels to broaden their reach, offering services like bespoke health optimisation and integrating health into travel experiences.
  • Singapore Tourism Board recognises "science-backed wellness" as a growth opportunity.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Your next hotel check-in may include access to more than the in-house gym and spa. You might even be able to engage the services of a “longevity concierge”.

Medical clinics in the business of extending people’s healthspan, or years spent in good health, find that hotels are ideal locations or partners.

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Living Well

Health and well-being

Ageing

Hotels

Hospitality

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.