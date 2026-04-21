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Longevity medicine clinics expand into hotels in Singapore to offer holistic treatments
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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.
- Hotels are increasingly incorporating longevity services, like medical tests and personalised health plans, driven by guests' rising health consciousness post-pandemic.
- Longevity clinics are partnering with hotels to broaden their reach, offering services like bespoke health optimisation and integrating health into travel experiences.
- Singapore Tourism Board recognises "science-backed wellness" as a growth opportunity.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Your next hotel check-in may include access to more than the in-house gym and spa. You might even be able to engage the services of a “longevity concierge”.
Medical clinics in the business of extending people’s healthspan, or years spent in good health, find that hotels are ideal locations or partners.