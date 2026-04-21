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Longevity medicine clinic Chi Longevity (left) opened a branch at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore in early 2025. Concierge longevity service Elyx (right) set up shop in Raffles Arcade in January.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Your next hotel check-in may include access to more than the in-house gym and spa. You might even be able to engage the services of a “longevity concierge”.

Medical clinics in the business of extending people’s healthspan, or years spent in good health, find that hotels are ideal locations or partners.