Long-serving employees: 40 years in the same organisation and counting

He has seen it all – from cassette tapes and audio CDs to MP3 players and, now, streaming.

Mr William Chua, 66, is SPH Media’s longest-serving employee, having worked in the company for 50 years.

The Singaporean, who has Secondary 2 qualifications, joined Times Publishing, a predecessor of the organisation, in 1972 as a despatch rider. It was his second job after he left his first as a hotel bartender because of the irregular hours.

He became an administrative assistant in the mail room in the 1980s, where he managed incoming letters and office facilities, while ensuring contractors carried out their work safely, among other duties.

