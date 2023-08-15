LOL is out, IJBOL is in

NEW YORK – First, there was LOL (“laugh out loud”), an acronym that first appeared in the 1980s and became the reigning shorthand online for what people found funny.

Then came ROFL (“rolling on the floor laughing”), LMAO (“laughing my a** off”) and non-verbal cues such as smiling emojis.

Still, most type these terms straight-faced, relegating them to dull punctuation added carelessly to the end of a message.

Now, the Internet wants to revitalise laughing online with a new term: IJBOL.

Though it may sound like a Korean word or the name of a new boy band, IJBOL (pronounced “eej-bowl”) stands for “I just burst out laughing”.

The term is not necessarily novel or different from how other iterations of Internet laughter are used, but it describes something people do – explode into an audible, full-belly guffaw.

It homes in on a type of laugh that may come in inappropriate or untimely settings – perhaps at a funeral, in reaction to a punchline just a beat too late or when you suddenly remember something funny.

Ms Ellie Jocson, a 25-year-old bank analyst in Manila, uses IJBOL instead of LOL, as it more accurately reflects what happened “behind the screen” while scrolling through social media.

“I’m usually just quiet,” she said. “And then I let out a snort.”

For Gen Zers, it comes as a timely replacement for a slew of terms that no longer feel fitting.

“I don’t LMAO. It’s just not what I do,” said 27-year-old content creator Michael Messineo, who lives in Melbourne. “I associate LMAO with millennial humour and IJBOL with Gen Z humour, which is funnier.”

College student Sebastian Champagne, a 20-year-old who lives in Massachusetts, said: “My friends are all around the same age, like 18 to early 20s. So many of us were like, ‘This is going to be our word now.’”

On the Internet, IJBOL has been closely associated with celebrities, such as rapper Nicki Minaj, who fell back in her chair with laughter on a live stream, and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who laughed loudly into a microphone onstage while surrounded by cheering fans.