Local piano pioneer Robert Chiu dies at age 90

SINGAPORE - Dealer of Kawai pianos and piano tuner Robert Chiu died on Thursday. He was 90.

Mr Chiu, who founded instrument retailer Robert Piano Co in 1966, had a stroke a few years ago, but his cause of death is not known.

He was the first local piano technician to be trained at the Knight Piano factory in the United Kingdom, said the retailer’s website.

He also trained in London under the most senior and experienced piano technician with famed piano maker Steinway and Sons, the website said.

Robert Piano, which has shops in The Centrepoint mall and Parkway Parade, is the sole agent of pianos from the well-regarded Japanese brand, Kawai.

The late Mr Shigeru Kawai, chairman of Japan’s Kawai Instruments Manufacturing Co, awarded Mr Chiu a certificate of meritorious achievement as an Honorary Master Piano Artisan when he visited the Kawai Piano factory in Japan, the website said.

Mr Chiu retired in 2018 after more than 55 years in the industry and his daughter, Madam Serene Chiu, 52, took over the running of the store.

He also founded Kawai Music School in 1980, which offers courses on various instruments, including the piano, guitar and drums.

After his overseas training, Mr Chiu became a highly sought-after piano tuner in Singapore and the region, Madam Chiu said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro expressed his condolences to Mr Chiu’s family and “all those who knew and loved him”.

“Singapore has just lost one of its most trusted piano tuners and the founder of Robert Piano, the dealer of Kawai pianos in Singapore,” he said.

He recalled that he first met Mr Chiu, whom he affectionately called Uncle, in 1967 when his father bought a China-made piano for him from Mr Chiu’s store in Tanjong Katong Road.

“The brand of the piano was ‘Blessing’. And what a blessing it was for me to get my first piano and start lessons,” said Mr Monteiro.

Three years later, Mr Monteiro’s parents would trade the Blessing piano in for a “fine American-made Baldwin piano”.

As an adult, Mr Monteiro would continue to buy pianos from Mr Chiu’s store, including a Kawai piano that was custom-made for renowned French pianist Richard Clayderman when he held his concerts in Singapore.

Many netizens reminisced about their own experiences with Mr Chiu.

Facebook user Carolyn Chiam said: “Rest in peace, sir. His daughter Joanna taught me electone organ at Kawai when I was a tween.”

Another user, Richard Png, commented: “This is sad news… You are always fondly remembered.”

Mr Monteiro said: “Uncle Robert had a stroke a few years ago and although he couldn’t speak after his stroke, we whatsapp’ed each other regularly until late 2021 when he became less responsive to messages.

“I will miss him. Rest in peace Uncle Robert Chiu.”