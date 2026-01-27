Straitstimes.com header logo

‘My thoughts are clear, but the words don’t always come out’: Life with aphasia, a language disorder

Madam Noi (right) with speech therapist Iris Lee, at S3@Jurong Point in December 2025. She attends speech therapy twice a week.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Akshita Nanda

  • Aphasia, a language disorder affecting speech and comprehension, can result from brain damage due to stroke or other conditions.
  • Individuals with aphasia use various tools like AAC devices, pictorial booklets, and predictive text to overcome communication barriers and reduce social isolation.
  • Support from family, speech therapists and organisations like Aphasia SG, alongside patience and practice, are vital for improving communication and quality of life.

SINGAPORE – Madam Suphattra Taengyotha likes meeting new people. She smiles at this journalist and presses a button on her tablet. An artificial voice asks: “How are you?”

The former cook, who turns 62 in 2026 and prefers to be known as Madam Noi, had a stroke just over three years ago. She cannot speak clearly, but can read and spell.

