Madam Noi (right) with speech therapist Iris Lee, at S3@Jurong Point in December 2025. She attends speech therapy twice a week.

SINGAPORE – Madam Suphattra Taengyotha likes meeting new people. She smiles at this journalist and presses a button on her tablet. An artificial voice asks: “How are you?”

The former cook, who turns 62 in 2026 and prefers to be known as Madam Noi, had a stroke just over three years ago. She cannot speak clearly, bu t c an read and spell.