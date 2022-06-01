Explaining long Covid to others is among the toughest challenges for sufferers, who need targeted help and rehabilitation while they slowly recover from symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty concentrating and chest pain.
Patients and doctors here call for greater awareness of the condition, which can affect one's personal life and workplace performance for the six months or more it takes for recovery.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2022, with the headline Hit by long covid .