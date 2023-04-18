Live streaming ‘made all the difference’ for some disabled arts lovers

UNITED STATES – For Ms Mollie Gathro, live theatre was a once-a-year indulgence if the stars aligned perfectly.

Ms Gathro has degenerative disc disease and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, resulting in joint pain, weakness and loss of mobility. Because of her disabilities, going to a show meant having to secure accessible seating after hours-long phone calls with her “nemesis”, Ticketmaster; finding a friend to drive her or arranging other transport; and hoping her body would cooperate enough for her to actually go out.

But when live performance was brought to a halt three years ago by the Covid-19 pandemic, and presenters turned to online streaming in an effort to keep reaching audiences, the playing field was suddenly levelled for arts lovers like her.

From her home in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Ms Gathro suddenly had access to the same offerings as everyone else, watching streams of Gore Vidal’s drama The Best Man and alternative rock band Guster’s concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

For a while, everything was online: performances by the Berlin State Opera or Philadelphia Orchestra; dances by choreographers like Alonzo King and a New York City Ballet Spring Gala directed by Sofia Coppola; blockbuster movies that were released to streaming services at the same time they hit multiplexes.

Even the latest instalment of Richard Nelson’s acclaimed cycle of plays about the Apple family for the Public Theater in New York was streamed live.

“I was overjoyed, but there was also this tentative feeling, like waiting for the other shoe to drop, because they could take the accessibility away just as easily as they gave it,” said Ms Gathro, 35, “which feels like is exactly what is happening”.

With live performance now back, and some theatres and concert halls still struggling to bring back audiences, presenters have cut back on their streamed offerings, leaving many people with disabilities and chronic illnesses excluded again.

“Live streaming opened up the door and showed us what is possible,” said Ms Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas, a non-profit that aims to make the arts more inclusive and accessible. The door, she said, has begun to close again.

Dr Aimi Hamraie,​​ an associate professor of medicine, health and society at Vanderbilt University who studies disability access, said decisions to cut back on streaming options “were not made with disabled people in mind”.

“We’ve been shown that there are tools to create more accessible exhibitions and performances, so people can no longer say it’s not possible,” Prof Hamraie said. “We all know that that’s not true.”