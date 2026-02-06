For subscribers
‘Like scrapbooking, but on a bag’: Why Singapore girls are spending big on ita-bags
- Ita-bags, originating from Japan and retailing from $10 to more than $100, are customisable bags with a clear window to display merchandise.
- Singaporeans like Rachel Lee, Phoebe Ang and Aryaan Yew invest significant amounts of time and money into decorating their ita-bags.
- Online shopping platform Taobao noted an increased demand, with ita-bag buyers soaring by over 80 per cent year on year. In-person retailer Popular saw sales double since November 2024.
SINGAPORE – If you are a frequent commuter in Singapore, you have definitely seen them.
Bags decorated with button badges, plush dolls and more, all displayed proudly behind a clear plastic window.