Like fancy Japanese toilets? You will love the sound of this
JAPAN – Step into any public restroom stall in Japan and you are likely to be enveloped in a soundscape. It is the babble of running water, perhaps peppered with cheerful tweets and birdsong, and it is meant to transform the space into an auditory simulacrum of nature, perfect for responding to its call.
sound-generating devices that do the job of courtesy flushes are commonplace,and while they come in a variety of forms, they are often called Otohime, or “Sound Princess”, made by Japanese toilet maker Toto.