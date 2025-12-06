Like fancy Japanese toilets? You will love the sound of this

Ms Donna Burke, who moved to Japan from Australia in 1996, has partnered a Japanese manufacturer to create a sound-masking device for shared toilets.

JAPAN – Step into any public restroom stall in Japan and you are likely to be enveloped in a soundscape. It is the babble of running water, perhaps peppered with cheerful tweets and birdsong, and it is meant to transform the space into an auditory simulacrum of nature, perfect for responding to its call.