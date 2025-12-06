Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Like fancy Japanese toilets? You will love the sound of this

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Donna Burke, who moved to Japan from Australia in 1996, at her home in Tokyo on Nov. 20, 2025. Devices that conceal unwanted noises are the next frontier in advanced toilet technology. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)

Ms Donna Burke, who moved to Japan from Australia in 1996, has partnered a Japanese manufacturer to create a sound-masking device for shared toilets.

PHOTO: HIROKO MASUIKE/NYTIMES

Tim Hornyak

Follow topic:

JAPAN – Step into any public restroom stall in Japan and you are likely to be enveloped in a soundscape. It is the babble of running water, perhaps peppered with cheerful tweets and birdsong, and it is meant to transform the space into an auditory simulacrum of nature, perfect for responding to its call.

In Japan,

sound-generating devices that do the job of courtesy flushes are commonplace,

and while they come in a variety of forms, they are often called Otohime, or “Sound Princess”, made by Japanese toilet maker Toto.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.