Lifestyle Weekend Picks Podcast: Inking tattoos with just needle and hand

Lifestyle Weekend Picks Ep 113: Inking tattoos with just needle and hand

15:15 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, we learn more about hand-poked tattoos and review a film that has just earned four Golden Globe nominations.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock shares more about hand-poked tattoos and their growing popularity in Singapore.

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun tells us where to find the best artisanal pizzas in town, from classic to wild and unexpected combinations.

Journalist Jan Lee gives her take on Promising Young Woman, the film gaining major buzz ahead of the award season.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

