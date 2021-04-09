Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Why Mortal Kombat fans should not expect much from latest movie

Life Weekend Picks Ep 121: Why Mortal Kombat fans should not expect much from latest movie

6:48 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, assistant Life editor Olivia Ho looks ahead to the Singapore International Festival of Arts in May. There will be 60 shows by local and international acts. (0:28)

Film correspondent John Lui warns fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise not to expect too much from the latest movie. (3.26)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah

