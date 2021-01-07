Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Why is Regency period series Bridgerton so popular?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 109: Why is Regency period series Bridgerton so popular?

10:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, John Lui and Jan Lee offer their film and TV recommendations.

Film correspondent John Lui shares more on City Dream, a documentary about a street vendor in Wuhan pushing back against urbanisation, and why it resonates with the Singapore audience.

Journalist Jan Lee explains why Regency period series Bridgerton has proven so popular.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek highlights eight niche supermarkets, if you want to make grocery shopping an enjoyable pastime.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

