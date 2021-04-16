Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Up your Instagram game at an over-the-top cafe

Life Weekend Picks Ep 122: Up your Instagram game at an over-the-top cafe

09:42 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee reviews Gong Yoo's new sci-fi action movie Seo Bok. (0.05)

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares more about Cafe de Nicole's Flower, which has style and substance. (2.45)

Travel correspondent Clara Lock suggests where you can get a taste of Korean and Japanese snacks and produce. (5:55)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah

