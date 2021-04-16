Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Up your Instagram game at an over-the-top cafe

Life Weekend Picks Ep 122: Up your Instagram game at an over-the-top cafe
09:42 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee reviews Gong Yoo's new sci-fi action movie Seo Bok. (0.05)
Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares more about Cafe de Nicole's Flower, which has style and substance. (2.45)
Travel correspondent Clara Lock suggests where you can get a taste of Korean and Japanese snacks and produce. (5:55)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc