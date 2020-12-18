Life Weekend Picks Podcast: ST gives Wonder Woman 1984 5-star rating

Life Weekend Picks Ep 107: ST gives Wonder Woman 1984 5-star rating

7:17 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, we review Wonder Woman 1984 and look ahead to the Back to Live concert.

Film correspondent John Lui discusses why he gives Wonder Woman 1984 a five-star rating.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi weighs in on this weekend's Back to Live concert, which is Singapore's biggest live concert since March.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

