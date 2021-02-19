Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Soupy or starchy? S'pore's best beef noodles

Life Weekend Picks Ep 114: Soupy or starchy? S'pore's best beef noodles

10:37 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week’s Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee joins us to share more about One Night in Miami, the film directed by Golden Globes’ nominee Regina King.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke tells us where to find the best beef noodles in Singapore.

With tourism boards in countries like South Korea and Australia still promoting their tourist attractions to Singaporeans, travel editor Lee Siew Hua highlights the most eye-catching experiences.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

