Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Scratch your travel itch with fun destination trailers

In this Life Weekend Picks podcast, we discuss fun destination trailers produced by tourism boards around the world, to keep their countries relevant to leisure travellers.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 134: Scratch your travel itch with fun destination trailers

6:40 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week’s Life Picks, journalist Sarah R Stanley talks about fun destination trailers produced by tourism boards around the world, to keep their countries relevant to leisure travellers. (0:50)

Journalist Jan Lee recommends local shows to watch on Netflix over the long National Day holiday weekend. (3:24)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

