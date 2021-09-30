Life Weekend Picks Podcast: No Time To Die: A fitting farewell for Daniel Craig?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 139: No Time To Die: A fitting farewell for Daniel Craig?
7:54 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week’s episode, journalist Jan Lee reviews the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as 007. (0:49)
Travel correspondent Clara Lock roughs it out in a survival camp that is inspired by the Mongolian outdoors. (4:21)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!