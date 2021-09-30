Life Weekend Picks Podcast: No Time To Die: A fitting farewell for Daniel Craig?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 139: No Time To Die: A fitting farewell for Daniel Craig?

7:54 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week’s episode, journalist Jan Lee reviews the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as 007. (0:49)

Travel correspondent Clara Lock roughs it out in a survival camp that is inspired by the Mongolian outdoors. (4:21)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!