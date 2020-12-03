Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Mr Bucket's bon bons; Imelda Marcos documentary

Life Weekend Picks Ep 105: Mr Bucket's bon bons; Powerful storytelling in Imelda Marcos documentary

8:15 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, we tell you about a home-grown chocolaterie, South Korean girl group GFriend's latest album, as well as review a fascinating documentary on the Philippines' former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek suggests some sweet treats as Christmas gifts, from Mr Bucket Chocolaterie.

Correspondent Benson Ang weighs in on South Korean girl group GFriend's latest album.

Film correspondent John Lui reviews a fascinating documentary on the Philippines' former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

