Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Movies to look forward to in 2021

Life Weekend Picks Ep 108: ST's film correspondent shares movies to look forward to in 2021

7:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks New Year edition, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun talks about Mad About Sucre, an award winning restaurant, while senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern recommends theatre performances to catch in the new year.

Film correspondent John Lui also shares more on movies to look forward to in 2021.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

