Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Movies to look forward to in 2021

Life Weekend Picks Ep 108: ST's film correspondent shares movies to look forward to in 2021
7:30 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
On this week's Life Weekend Picks New Year edition, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun talks about Mad About Sucre, an award winning restaurant, while senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern recommends theatre performances to catch in the new year.
Film correspondent John Lui also shares more on movies to look forward to in 2021.
Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc