Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Making the most of S'pore's coastline

Life Weekend Picks Ep 110: Making the most of S'pore's coastline

10:42 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

Not sure what to do this weekend? If travel restrictions have got you missing Malaysian hawker dishes, food critic Wong Ah Yoke says pork-free food court Boleh Boleh! is where you can go to satisfy your craving.

If it's adventure is what you're looking for, try some water sports on a rigid hull inflatable boat with travel correspondent Clara Lock.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi looks ahead to Singapore's first live concert series of 2021.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc