Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Long-delayed Fast & Furious movie worth waiting for?

Film correspondent John Lui reviews the long-awaited Fast & Furious 9, which is out in cinemas on Thursday (June 24) after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
Film correspondent John Lui reviews the long-awaited Fast & Furious 9, which is out in cinemas on Thursday (June 24) after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.PHOTO: GILES KEYTE/UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 130: Long-delayed Fast & Furious movie worth waiting for?

4:48 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

In this week's episode, film correspondent John Lui reviews the long-awaited Fast & Furious 9, which is out in cinemas on Thursday (June 24) after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

With dining-in services allowed to resume, food correspondent Eunice Quek recounts her experience at the Mirazur pop-up at the members-only Mandala Club here. Boasting three Michelin stars in France, Mirazur is considered to be the best restaurant in the world.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2 

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc 

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7 

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf 

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN 

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad 

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas 

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ 

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts 

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 