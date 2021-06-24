Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Long-delayed Fast & Furious movie worth waiting for?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 130: Long-delayed Fast & Furious movie worth waiting for?

4:48 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's episode, film correspondent John Lui reviews the long-awaited Fast & Furious 9, which is out in cinemas on Thursday (June 24) after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

With dining-in services allowed to resume, food correspondent Eunice Quek recounts her experience at the Mirazur pop-up at the members-only Mandala Club here. Boasting three Michelin stars in France, Mirazur is considered to be the best restaurant in the world.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!