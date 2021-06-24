Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Long-delayed Fast & Furious movie worth waiting for?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 130: Long-delayed Fast & Furious movie worth waiting for?
4:48 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's episode, film correspondent John Lui reviews the long-awaited Fast & Furious 9, which is out in cinemas on Thursday (June 24) after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
With dining-in services allowed to resume, food correspondent Eunice Quek recounts her experience at the Mirazur pop-up at the members-only Mandala Club here. Boasting three Michelin stars in France, Mirazur is considered to be the best restaurant in the world.
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim
