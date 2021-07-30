Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Best Chinese and Taiwanese food takeaway choices this weekend

Life Weekend Picks Ep 133: Best Chinese and Taiwanese food takeaway choices this weekend
8:03 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's episode, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke recommends his favourite take-away dishes from Birds Of A Feather restaurant, and Taiwanese eatery 8 Degrees. (0:25)
Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about performances to look out for at the Esplanade’s annual Red Dot August concert series. (3:00)
Film correspondent John Lui reviews Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. (5:40)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
