Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Impossible Pork pulls into Singapore restaurants

While there are burger and pasta options made with the minced pork alternative, the versatile product also features heavily in Asian cuisine, as we discuss in our Life Weekend Picks podcast.
While there are burger and pasta options made with the minced pork alternative, the versatile product also features heavily in Asian cuisine, as we discuss in our Life Weekend Picks podcast.ST PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE, KUA CHEE SIONG, DESMOND FOO
In this week's Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Journalist Jan Lee reviews Korean series Hellbound, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, 19th November 2021.
In this week's Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Journalist Jan Lee reviews Korean series Hellbound, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, 19th November 2021.PHOTO: NETFLIX
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 143: Impossible Pork pulls into Singapore restaurants, Korean series Hellbound on Netflix 

5:54 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

In this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about plant-based Impossible Pork. It is making its debut on the menus of more than 120 restaurant outlets in Singapore on Thursday (0:43).

Journalist Jan Lee reviews Korean series Hellbound, which premieres on Netflix on Friday (2:33).

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2 

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc 

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 