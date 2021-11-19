Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Impossible Pork pulls into Singapore restaurants

Life Weekend Picks Ep 143: Impossible Pork pulls into Singapore restaurants, Korean series Hellbound on Netflix
5:54 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about plant-based Impossible Pork. It is making its debut on the menus of more than 120 restaurant outlets in Singapore on Thursday (0:43).
Journalist Jan Lee reviews Korean series Hellbound, which premieres on Netflix on Friday (2:33).
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim
---
