Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Impossible Pork pulls into Singapore restaurants

Life Weekend Picks Ep 143: Impossible Pork pulls into Singapore restaurants, Korean series Hellbound on Netflix

5:54 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about plant-based Impossible Pork. It is making its debut on the menus of more than 120 restaurant outlets in Singapore on Thursday (0:43).

Journalist Jan Lee reviews Korean series Hellbound, which premieres on Netflix on Friday (2:33).

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

---

