Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Good eats along Thomson-East Coast Line 2

General view of the stretch of shophouses along Upper Thomson Road.
General view of the stretch of shophouses along Upper Thomson Road.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
  • Published
    35 min ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 136: Good eats along Thomson-East Coast Line 2

6:10 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends food places to visit along the new Thomson-East Coast Line 2. (0:51)

Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on places to visit and activities to do in Germany. (3:51)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2 

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc 

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 