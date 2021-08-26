Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Good eats along Thomson-East Coast Line 2

Life Weekend Picks Ep 136: Good eats along Thomson-East Coast Line 2
6:10 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends food places to visit along the new Thomson-East Coast Line 2. (0:51)
Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on places to visit and activities to do in Germany. (3:51)
