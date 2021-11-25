Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Dive into gripping documentary about 2018 Thai cave rescue

Life Weekend Picks Ep 142: Dive into gripping documentary about 2018 Thai cave rescue
9:46 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
This week's Life Picks highlights two new releases on the big screen. Film correspondent John Lui talks about The Rescue, a National Geographic documentary on the 2018 mission to rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand. (0:56)
Journalist Jan Lee gives her take on the biopic Anita, which has model-actress Louise Wong portraying the legendary Cantopop singer Anita Mui. (3:54)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
---
