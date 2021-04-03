Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Discover forest bathing and Rail Corridor's new French bistro

  • Published
    Apr 3, 2021, 12:15 am SGT

Life Weekend Picks Ep 120: Discover forest bathing and Rail Corridor's new French bistro

10:46 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's episode, journalist Jan Lee shares more on the small-scale Leslie Cheung film festival at Golden Village theatres. (0:45)

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo raves about a new French bistro along the Rail Corridor. (3:45)

Also, journalist Toh Wen Li tells us how to get into nature with "forest bathing" in Singapore. (7:35)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah 

Topics: 