Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Discover forest bathing and Rail Corridor's new French bistro

Life Weekend Picks Ep 120: Discover forest bathing and Rail Corridor's new French bistro
10:46 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's episode, journalist Jan Lee shares more on the small-scale Leslie Cheung film festival at Golden Village theatres. (0:45)
STFood online editor Hedy Khoo raves about a new French bistro along the Rail Corridor. (3:45)
Also, journalist Toh Wen Li tells us how to get into nature with "forest bathing" in Singapore. (7:35)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc