Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Dining highlights at the Guinness Great Grill Out

Life Weekend Picks Ep 103: Dining highlights at the Guinness Great Grill Out; How new movie Mosul is a military thriller with difference

9:06 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this episode, journalist Anjali Raguraman tell us what diners can try at the Guinness Great Grill Out, hosted at Kult Yard this weekend.

The 19th edition of the Esplanade’s Indian festival of arts goes virtual from Nov 20 till Dec 20. Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho picks her top three performances you should catch.

Film correspondent John Lui shares more on the movie Mosul, which is in Arabic, and find out why it is different from the usual Hollywood military thrillers.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Adam Azlee

Follow Life Weekend Picks podcast every Thursday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc