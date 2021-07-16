Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Delight in Sichuan flavours at Sichuan Alley

Life Weekend Picks Ep 131: Delight in Sichuan flavours at Sichuan Alley

7:50 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun recommends Sichuan dishes to check out at Sichuan Alley at Telok Ayer. (0:33)

Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more about the festival organised by Bhaskar's Academy of Arts, which spotlights the works of multi-ethnic arts groups. (3:06)

Journalist Jan Lee reviews the second season of K-drama Hospital Playlist, now available on Netflix. (4:31)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!