Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Delight in Sichuan flavours at Sichuan Alley

In this week's Life Picks, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun recommends Sichuan dishes to check out at Sichuan Alley at Telok Ayer.
Life Weekend Picks Ep 131: Delight in Sichuan flavours at Sichuan Alley

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

In this week's Life Picks, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun recommends Sichuan dishes to check out at Sichuan Alley at Telok Ayer. (0:33)

Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more about the festival organised by Bhaskar's Academy of Arts, which spotlights the works of multi-ethnic arts groups. (3:06) 

Journalist Jan Lee reviews the second season of K-drama Hospital Playlist, now available on Netflix. (4:31)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

