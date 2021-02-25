Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Best deals with SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Life Weekend Picks Ep 115: Best deals with SingapoRediscovers vouchers

11:08 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

This week's Life Picks shares the best deals for the SingaporeRediscovers vouchers, reviews a film starring two Hollywood heavyweights and brings back the nostalgia of old-school handmade bread.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock tells us how to stretch your dollar with the help of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Find out why film correspondent John Lui gives Supernova, the film starring Oscar winner Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, a five-star rating.

Once you have tasted old-school handmade bread, it is hard to go back to those churned out by machines. STFood online editor Hedy Khoo shares why.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc