Life Weekend Picks Podcast: The one where the cast of Friends reunites

In this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee breaks down the much-awaited reunion special and whether it lived up to the hype.
In this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee breaks down the much-awaited reunion special and whether it lived up to the hype.PHOTO: HBO
  • Published
    May 27, 2021, 7:00 pm SGT

Life Weekend Picks Ep 127 :The one where the cast of Friends reunites

9:58 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

The one where the cast of Friends reunites! In this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee breaks down the much-awaited reunion special and whether it lived up to the hype. (0:58)

Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more on the ongoing social media campaigns that encourage people to buy from hawkers. (5:42)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2 

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc 

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7 

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf 

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN 

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad 

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas 

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ 

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts 

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 