Life Weekend Picks Podcast: The one where the cast of Friends reunites

Life Weekend Picks Ep 127 :The one where the cast of Friends reunites

9:58 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

The one where the cast of Friends reunites! In this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee breaks down the much-awaited reunion special and whether it lived up to the hype. (0:58)

Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more on the ongoing social media campaigns that encourage people to buy from hawkers. (5:42)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

