Life Power List: The most influential lifestyle players of 2022

The breakout K-drama star of the year is undeniably Park Eun-bin, the leading lady of legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo who shot to whale-size fame portraying the titular autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo.

The 30-year-old has had a long career – she became a child star at the age of five – with a slate of dramas such as sports drama Hot Stove League (2019 to 2020), classical music romance Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and period piece The King’s Affection (2021).

But it was not until the record-breaking Extraordinary Attorney Woo that the actress – who snagged the Best Actress prize at the 4th Asia Contents Awards in Busan in October – became a household name.

