Life Power List 2023: The most influential lifestyle players of the year

Michelle Yeoh entered 2023 with spicy sarcasm worthy of the steely matriarchs she has come to portray.

At the Golden Globes Awards ceremony held on Jan 10, she rebuked the racists she had met in her early days.

“Hollywood was a dream come true, until I got here,” she said in her Best Actress acceptance speech.

“Someone said, ‘You speak English.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, the flight over here was 13 hours long, so I learnt,’” said the actress, as she picked up the accolade for starring in the comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

