Life Picks Podcast: Atlas Bar's gin tower experience | Da:ns Festival 2020

Life Picks Ep 98: Atlas Bar's gin tower experience | Da:ns Festival 2020

8:11 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

Don't miss the top film to catch, the arts event to watch and best drinks to enjoy on Life Weekend Picks.

The Straits Times film critic John Lui talks about the new Korean period action film The Swordsman out in cinemas today.

ST's Olivia Ho tells us more about this year's Da:ns Festival, which is revisiting groups from previous years, with the Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult for organisers to bring in new headliners.

ST's Anjali Raguraman shares more on the personal gin tower experience guests can expect at Atlas Bar.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Muhammad Firmann

