Level up your Sunday pet outings at Raffles Hotel’s new bi-monthly Courtyard Paw Party

SINGAPORE – Raffles Courtyard, the al fresco dining destination within Raffles Hotel Singapore, will debut the Courtyard Paw Party on Nov 30.

The new bi-monthly series, held on the last Sunday of every two months, invites guests to enjoy a relaxed Sunday afternoon with their pets.

The free inaugural event runs from noon to 10.30pm and will feature Singapore’s “Godfather of Fashion” Daniel Boey, who lends his creative touch to an afternoon that celebrates design and compassion through Furry Tales.

The clothing line is Boey’s creative expression of his love for fashion and rescue animals. It presents a range of apparel, accessories and lifestyle pieces with animal-inspired artworks, each telling the story of a real-life rescue animal and its adoption.

Raffles Hotel Singapore's new bi-monthly series Courtyard Paw Party takes places outdoors. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

The highlight of the afternoon is the Furry Tales runway show at 5.30pm, presented in conjunction with the launch of the brand’s new Cruise Collection. The showcase will feature adopters and their rescue dogs walking alongside fashion models.

Guests at the Courtyard Paw Party can also enjoy Raffles Courtyard’s signature menu of South-east Asian-inspired small plates and refreshing cocktails.

Guests at the Courtyard Paw Party can also enjoy Raffles Courtyard’s signature menu of South-east Asian-inspired small plates and refreshing cocktails. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Beyond the runway, guests can explore pet-themed lifestyle and retail pop-ups for pets and pet lovers alike.

Wholesome Paws, an artisan pet kitchen, will offer local-inspired treats for dogs such as Kueh Tutu, Nasi Lemak and Kueh Emerald Hill, all crafted with dog-safe ingredients.

Also on-site, photographer Raymond Lee at Capsule Productions will offer portraits of pets and their owners.

The next edition takes place on Jan 25, and future events will feature fresh themes and creative curators that bring together Singapore’s lifestyle and pet-loving communities.