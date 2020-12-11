Let there be light

BIG LANTERNS IN THE BIG APPLE: Light sculptures on the grounds of LuminoCity Festival at Randall’s Island Park in New York last month. The festival draws inspiration from traditional Chinese lanterns, adding a more modern design. The event is on until Jan 10 next year.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
