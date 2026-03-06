Lego unveils replica helmets of Ferrari’s F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Formula One fans have more reason to celebrate as the season opener plays out in Melbourne, Australia with Lego unveiling its latest release – helmet replicas of the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers.

Priced at $134.90 each, they are now available for pre-order on Lego’s official site.

Officially released on May 1, the helmet replicas of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also come with mini- figurines of each driver.

Comprising over 880 pieces each, the Lego sets will include a plaque embellished with the drivers’ signatures. The helmet belonging to the newly married Leclerc will be in Ferrari’s iconic Rosso Corsa colour, while the helmet of British racing legend Hamilton is fitted in the team’s Modena yellow.

As the season opener plays out in Melbourne from March 6 to March 8 , the drivers were seen arriving at the Albert Park circuit clutching life-sized Lego replicas of their helmets.

The sight of the Lego helmets has excited the Tifosi, or fans of the Maranello-based carmaker, with some eager to get their hands on these products .

“Lego has only ever made mini figurines, these are collectibles for sure,” said one Reddit user.

This is not the first time Lego has collaborated with the world of motorsport.

During the 2025 Miami Grand Prix in May , all 20 drivers took part in the ritual pre-race drivers’ parade in life-size d two-seater cars made of Lego. The concept was well-liked by drivers, who asked for more of such activities in future races.

Hamilton and Leclerc were fourth and fifth respectively after the second free-practice session on March 6.