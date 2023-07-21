Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96

LOS ANGELES - Tony Bennett, the American singer who had an enduring hit, I Left My Heart In San Francisco, and remained cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, has died at the age of 96.

No less than Frank Sinatra called the former singing waiter “the best singer in the business” after he became a star in the 1950s. Bennett went on to win 20 Grammy Awards, including a lifetime achievement award.

The older he grew, the more diverse his collaborators became. Bennett was in his late 80s when he recorded a 2014 album of duets with pop star Lady Gaga and went on a world tour with her in 2015. Partners on his popular Duet albums ranged from former Beatle Paul McCartney and soul queen Aretha Franklin to country star Willie Nelson and U2’s Bono.

Bennett marked his 90th birthday in 2016 with a party in New York that drew celebrities such as Bruce Willis and John Travolta. The Empire State Building put on a light show in his honour. He also published a memoir in 2016 titled Just Getting Started.

Bennett revealed in early 2021 that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, but he kept recording after the diagnosis and later tweeted: “Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s”.

Due to his illness, Bennett retired from performing after his final concerts at Radio City Music Hall on Aug 3 and 5, 2021.

Bennett’s career was filled with highs and lows.

He was in his 50s in the late 1970s when he found himself facing a decaying marriage, a cocaine habit, a US$2 million tax debt and limited career prospects. He pulled out of it by turning over his management to his son Danny, who propelled his father to new heights of popularity by introducing him to younger generations.

Before that, Bennett had been one of the most popular singers of the 1950s – thanks to his discovery by comedian Bob Hope – until the rise of rock “n” roll undermined him. He rebounded from that by aiming at a more mature audience.

Through it all, Bennett maintained a cool, smiling demeanour, tried to stay faithful to the material he loved best. He always thought of himself as a jazz singer.