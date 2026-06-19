Leaves of sweet potato and asystasia with white marks can still be eaten

The white marks on the leaves of sweet potato (left) and asystasia plants are likely to be caused by sap-sucking insects.

My sweet potato and asystasia leaves have white marks on them. What is the cause of this? Are they still edible?

Ho Peck Leng

The white marks are likely to be caused by sap-sucking insects, such as flea beetles and spider mites respectively. They are mostly cosmetic and safe to consume.

Flea beetles and spider mites can be controlled via applications of matrine, a botanical pesticide that provides rapid knockdown of pests. Allow the withholding period to elapse before harvesting and wash leaves thoroughly before cooking and consuming them.

Sucking pests have infested guava plant

The white patches on the underside of the leaves of the dwarf guava plant could be a sign of pest infestation. PHOTO: ADRIAN LING

Please suggest a method to propagate this dwarf guava. What are the possible causes for the black spots and leaves turning yellow? How can I treat the white spots underneath?

Adrian Ling

The white patches found on the undersides of your guava plant could be a sign of infestation by sap-sucking pests like whiteflies. You can spray your plants with summer oil to suffocate them. Ensure thorough coverage of the entire plant for the treatment to be effective. Repeated applications during the cooler part of the day are often needed to ensure adequate management of the infestation.

Black spots on the leaves could be due to fungal or bacterial infections. Infection, if found only on a few leaves, can be managed by removing infected foliage. Application of chemical fungicides will be needed for more severe cases. Prune branches to open up the canopy of your plant to allow air circulation and sunlight penetration, as this can reduce the severity of the disease.

A single yellow leaf should not be a cause for concern. Ensuring your plant is fed and watered regularly should reduce such an issue.

Guava plants can be propagated via air-layering, which is also called marcotting. You can refer to step-by-step instructional videos found on various online platforms.

Remove dead tree’s root ball to facilitate planting

To remove the root ball, lay the pot on its side and gently tap it on all sides. PHOTO: ABDUL SALAM H

I have a tamarind tree that has been in a big pot for more than 40 years. The tree died a couple of months ago and I attempted to pull the trunk out to use the pot to grow something else. I tried digging but the roots have reached the top. How do I clear the trunk and roots?

Abdul Salam H

The issue you face is a pot that has been filled with the roots of the dead tree. The mass is too dense for planting at this stage. The biological matter in the pot will take a long time to break down before the mass is loose enough for planting.

Lay the pot on its side and gently tap it on all sides to loosen the root ball so it can be taken out more easily. It can be subsequently worked on by using a spade to break up the mass and allowing it to compost in a corner of the garden. The entire process will take several months.

You can then fill the pot with fresh growing media that will make planting new plants easier.

Answers by Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist and parks manager, and also the founder of Green Culture Singapore, a group for gardening in the tropics.