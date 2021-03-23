Learn how furry friends can help with therapy

SINGAPORE - When Canadian clinical psychologist Aubrey Fine took his first pet, a gerbil named Sasha, to a programme for children with learning needs in the 1970s, a boy who was usually hyperactive went up to him and asked if he could hold Sasha.

"Sure, but only if you can sit down on the ground and cross your legs," Dr Fine, who was then in his 20s, replied. "When I put Sasha in your palm, I want you to not move because I don't want you to scare my little friend."

When the gerbil was placed in the boy's hands, it was so comfortable that it wandered onto the boy's tummy. This was the moment when Dr Fine realised how animals can be useful in therapy.

Dr Fine, now 65, has dedicated much of his career to researching animal-assisted intervention - a form of therapy that incorporates animals.

Such therapy has become more common in medical settings, where therapy animals such as dogs can help patients reduce stress.

For example, therapy dogs can help patients to relax before stressful procedures or provide relief during hospital recovery, Dr Nancy Gee, professor of psychiatry and director of the Centre for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States, tells The Straits Times.

Dr Fine says research has shown that one's level of cortisol, the stress hormone, decreases when one pets a dog.

"Animals act as a social catalyst - they help people feel more comfortable in a therapeutic environment," he tells ST. "For some children and adults who are very anxious and concerned, the animal allows them to really reduce that tension and anxiety."

Interacting favourably with an animal also helps to decrease a person's blood pressure, adds Dr Fine, who is a professor at California State Polytechnic University.

Dr Gee says studies have shown that children with pets in their household tend to have higher self-esteem and empathy.

In her research with pre-school children, she found that kids, especially those with special needs, were able to perform motor tasks faster and follow instructions better in the presence of a dog.

Adult pet owners have been found to be more physically active as they engage in activities like dog walking, which can be frequent and strenuous, says Dr Gee, who declines to disclose her age.

Dogs are usually used as therapy animals because of their ability to read humans' non-verbal behaviour and their sensitivity and empathy to human emotions.

But animals such as cats, horses, rodents, fishes, birds, rabbits, llamas and even pigs can also provide comfort.

Before they are used for therapeutic purposes, animals have to undergo behavioural assessment and training.

Dr Fine notes that not all animals can work well to support patients. A key feature of a good therapy animal is whether it is affiliative - or receptive in interacting with humans. The animal also has to be trained so it behaves consistently and does not react harshly in different situations.

Dr Fine says working with animals is "almost like dancing with a good partner".

"I have learnt to dance with my animals so that we have this connection of knowing what to do, when to do it and how to do it," he says.



Clinical psychologist Aubrey Fine with his dogs. PHOTO: AUBREY FINE



The Science Of Animal Assisted Interventions Webinar

What: Animal experts Aubrey Fine and Nancy Gee talk about animal-assisted therapy and how pets can benefit people's well-being

When: Thursday (March 25), 12.30 and 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Sign up for the limited slots at this website or watch the live stream on the NParksSG YouTube channel.