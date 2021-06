How do you say Spain in Mandarin? What are some ways to start a Primary 6 composition or end it? And what are some common idioms to describe a crowded place?

These are things followers can learn from 25-year-old twins Austin and Ashley Soon on their TikTok account Chinese Hackers (@chinese_hackers). It offers bite-size Chinese edutainment content for primary school pupils and secondary school students and has garnered more than 100,000 followers.