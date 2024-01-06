Lawyer’s MacRitchie challenge – 400 loops around the reservoir area

Briton Tom Platts is walking and jogging every day around MacRitchie Reservoir to raise funds for dementia patients. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Venessa Lee
Senior Correspondent
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
8 min ago
SINGAPORE – Mr Tom Platts, 45, has been walking an ever-increasing number of loops around MacRitchie Reservoir for a year, and he is about to reach the end of his quest.

In a bid to raise funds for Dementia Singapore, a social service agency that specialises in dementia care, support and advocacy, the corporate finance lawyer at an international law firm initiated MacRitchie Challenge 2023, in which he planned to walk or jog 75 laps around the MacRitchie area. His lap around the water catchment area is about 12.4km, which takes him about 2½ hours each day.

