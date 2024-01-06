Lawyer’s MacRitchie challenge – 400 loops around the reservoir area

SINGAPORE – Mr Tom Platts, 45, has been walking an ever-increasing number of loops around MacRitchie Reservoir for a year, and he is about to reach the end of his quest.

In a bid to raise funds for Dementia Singapore, a social service agency that specialises in dementia care, support and advocacy, the corporate finance lawyer at an international law firm initiated MacRitchie Challenge 2023, in which he planned to walk or jog 75 laps around the MacRitchie area. His lap around the water catchment area is about 12.4km, which takes him about 2½ hours each day.