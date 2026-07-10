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The late Barbie Hsu with her second husband, South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, better known as DJ Koo. He will receive a third of her estate.

Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei addressed the rumours surrounding the inheritance of his late former wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, and said that he respects that a third of her estate will go to her second husband, South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, better known as DJ Koo.

According to Taiwanese media reports on July 8, Wang’s representative issued a statement clearing the speculation over Hsu’s estate, including matters related to mortgage payments, children, Hsu’s mother and Koo.

Hsu and Wang were married for 11 years before their divorce in 2021, and had two children. Hsu later married Koo, after rekindling their romance that had begun in 1998. She died of pneumonia in 2025.

Wang’s representative said that two-thirds of Hsu’s estate belongs to the two minor children and is held in trust funds. Wang recently petitioned the court to appoint a special representative to protect the children’s legal rights.

The representative also said that Koo, who is legally entitled to a third of Hsu’s estate, can decide how to handle his share, and that Wang respects whatever decision he makes.

Hsu’s estate has been rife with rumours, including one that her house was put up for auction due to unpaid mortgage loans. Hsu’s mother had claimed she was at risk of being kicked out of the home.

Wang’s representative denied the rumours, saying Wang has been paying the mortgage, which was passed on to the children, since Hsu died. The representative said that Wang never asked Hsu’s mother to move out and that she is welcome to continue living there.

The representative also urged the media to stop publishing rumours, which have distressed the family.

Taiwanese media outlets estimate Hsu’s estate to be worth around 600 million yuan (S$114 million), including her property at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, a penthouse unit and the assets she received as part of her divorce settlement with Wang.

The distribution of Hsu’s inheritance is being handled under the supervision of a court-appointed lawyer. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK