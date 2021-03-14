Last-minute ideas for school holidays

The National Museum of Singapore has a suite of March school holiday activities such as buying snacks from a pop-up store (above) inspired by old-school mama shops at Housing Board void decks.
The National Museum of Singapore has a suite of March school holiday activities such as buying snacks from a pop-up store (above) inspired by old-school mama shops at Housing Board void decks.PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE
Published: 
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The March school holidays are here.

Even though many child-friendly activities have been fully booked for weeks, parents looking to entertain their little ones at this 11th hour need not worry.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 14, 2021, with the headline 'Last-minute ideas for school holidays'. Subscribe
Topics: 