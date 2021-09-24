Hair loss and body sculpting treatments: Get your top-to-toe beauty services right in the heartlands

More than a year into Covid-19, the concept of self-care is more important than ever. The pandemic has changed the way we work, play, socialise, and not to mention, practise self-care. For some, taking care of oneself can come in the form of exercise or getting enough shut-eye. For others, it goes deeper than that: Building the confidence from within.

Even when the world is in a state of flux, Kim Lim recognises the correlation between looking good and feeling good. Since 2019, the personality and entrepreneur has made her mark on the local beauty and aesthetics industry with a slew of medispas and wellness clinics under her belt. Two in particular – Papilla Haircare and Illumia Therapeutics – are designed to offer effective and science-backed treatment solutions for the modern-day man and woman.

Earlier this month, Papilla Haircare and Illumia Therapeutics made their debut in the heartlands with two new outlet openings at NEX shopping mall. Fronted by celebrity ambassadors Zoe Tay and Cherie Lim, the side-by-side outlets present a unique top-to-bottom concept where customers can undergo the ultimate pampering experience in the name of self-care.

“Covid-19 has been a difficult time for everyone,” says Ms Lim. “We want to bring Illumia and Papilla to the heartlands and closer to customers – and make our effective treatments more accessible.” She adds, “It’s easy to aim for the heartlands, but it’s not as easy to plan a space in these malls. NEX in Serangoon is one of the central locations that is convenient to those who cannot travel to the CBD.”



With six private consultation booths, the new Papilla Haircare outlet at NEX offers customers a classy yet therapeutic setting to kick start their haircare journey. PHOTO: PAPILLA HAIRCARE



Hair today, better tomorrow

The new Papilla Haircare outlet at NEX is a swanky yet serene 1, 365 sq ft space that carries a range of unique non-invasive treatment protocols and medically-backed technologies for mild to severe hair loss and scalp conditions. From the privacy of the six consultation and treatment booths, customers can have their hair woes addressed with a variety of treatments to choose from, such as the ScalpElectroporation (S.E.P.) Activator for Hair Loss.

Non-invasive and needle-free, the procedure uses varying pulse energy for the transdermal delivery of trichologist-recommended serums into the scalp, thus improving absorption by up to 17 times. In addition, Papilla Haircare’s Cell Nutrition Therapy is one of the first in Singapore to utilise cell-repairing Salmon DNA to boost scalp health.



Illumia Therapeutics’ new outlet at is one of the first medispas in Singapore to offer Prime Sculpt PRO. PHOTO: ILLUMIA THERAPEUTICS



Achieve your #bodygoals

Maximal results with as little effort as possible: Illumia Therapeutics is set to be a one-stop destination for those seeking to tone, tighten and sculpt their body. Founded by a team of aesthetic doctors and supported by plastic surgeons, the medispa’s new outlet at Nex offers a range of non-invasive body treatments.

Whether you’re battling stubborn fat, cellulite or loose skin, Illumia offers various innovative medical technologies and treatment options, including the Cooltech 360 IceSculpt Fat Freezing and Onda Micro Coolwaves from the Slim Science series. The new outlet is also one of the first in Singapore to offer Prime Sculpt PRO. The latest in modern fat burning technology, Prime Sculpt PRO combines ultrasound and radio frequency technologies to achieve a three-pronged result: tighter skin, reduced appearance of cellulite and contoured body curves.

Grand opening deals for you

To celebrate the new openings at NEX mall, Papilla Haircare and Illumia Therapeutics are offering attractive promotions on signature treatments till October 31, 2021.

Pre-book your appointments with the respective outlets at NEX to stand a chance to win a mystery gift. Terms and conditions apply.