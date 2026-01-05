By sourcing innovations from around the world and trialling them herself for months, the entrepreneur aims to ensure every KL Health treatment delivers results

From a single brand in 2019, Ms Kim Lim has grown her wellness empire into a multi-label powerhouse spanning hair, face, body and skincare.

Entrepreneur Kim Lim experienced significant hair loss after giving birth to her first child, Kyden, now eight.

“Seeing so much hair fall daily was really upsetting and made me realise how much thinning hair could affect my confidence,” she says.

It is not what you would expect from someone whose Instagram presence – over 600,000 followers tracking her rare designer handbags, private plane travels and life with two young children – projects such assurance. The daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, she could have managed the issue privately. Instead, she decided to address it head-on.

Not just for herself, but for anyone dealing with hair loss, thinning hair and scalp concerns – especially postpartum mothers who often suffer in silence.

In 2019, she launched Papilla by Kim Lim , a scalp treatment centre focused on non-invasive treatments for hair loss and scalp health.

“I founded Papilla with the hope that others wouldn’t have to endure the same frustration. Through science-backed treatments and collaborations with trichologists, I wanted to create a brand that helps those experiencing similar concerns,” says the mother of two.

The flagship Illumia Therapeutics outlet at Wheelock Place is one of the brand’s largest, with Ms Lim’s other beauty and wellness brands located nearby on the same level. PHOTO: KL HEALTH

A hands-on approach to R&D

For the 34-year-old, being a founder means being involved in every stage of creation – starting with sourcing.

“People often wonder why I travel so much, but the truth is, despite all the fun pictures you see on my Instagram account, I’m usually there to source. That’s my real secret!” she explains.

On her travels, she makes time to discover new technologies and ingredients that are not yet available in Singapore. One of these is the traditional Korean Bone Reshaping technique, which she learnt about during a trip to South Korea.

When she learned how it could improve blood circulation and lymphatic flow, she combined it with traditional Chinese acupressure in the facial treatments offered at IllumiaFace to give her customers the best of both worlds.

To kickstart Papilla, Ms Lim conducted extensive research on world-famous trichologists from France, South Korea and the US before contacting them to learn more about trichology. The drive to learn came naturally to the long-time beauty enthusiast who has tried countless treatments since her teens.

A signature offering is the NAD+ Hair Revive Treatment, which Ms Lim developed in partnership with a London-based hair specialist. It features an ampoule that’s delivered into the scalp to help target hair loss at the cellular level.

While the molecule NAD+ is typically used in anti-ageing skincare, using it in scalp solutions helped Papilla to explore new approaches to scalp wellness and vitality.

To ensure that the treatment was good enough for her customers, Ms Lim tried it out over at least 10 sessions. During the testing process, she also worked with her team of trainers to determine which devices would deliver the NAD+ ampoule and serum into hair follicles with the most optimal results.

She knew she was onto a good thing when she noticed that her hair appeared fuller and saw less visible shedding over time.

Ms Lim personally tests every treatment for months before it is introduced to customers. PHOTO: KL HEALTH

Ms Lim stresses the importance of testing each and every product and treatment on herself. “When something carries my name, it has to first be proven on myself. I do not compromise on this because I believe in only offering the best to my customers. If the treatment doesn’t even work for me, how can I roll it out to my customers?” she says.

Her personal testing process typically takes six to eight months, and includes detailed measurements, before and after photos (even of herself), and progress records. There are also multiple rounds of discussion with industry specialists to refine and evaluate the treatment protocols.

Adds Ms Lim: “I’m very hands-on and give extensive feedback, and together we fine-tune the protocol until it meets our shared standards of excellence.”

Growing a multi-brand wellness hub

The success of Papilla led Ms Lim to expand her philosophy beyond scalp health. In 2020, she launched Illumia Group as an integrated hub for head-to-toe beauty and wellness. The Group includes Papilla by Kim Lim as well as four core brands under the Illumia banner – Illumia Therapeutics ; Illumia Medical , which offers doctor-led aesthetics procedures; IllumiaFace; and Illumia Skin , with a range of skincare products sold online as well as at stores.

All five brands are now housed under one roof in a sprawling centre at Wheelock Place.

“Illumia came from my own journey with body image and weight. Like many people, I’ve had moments where I didn’t feel my best and struggled to find effective solutions,” she explains. “After giving birth, Illumia’s treatments helped me ease back into a regular care routine. Over time, I also saw improvements in how my skin looked and felt.”

Papilla by Kim Lim, launched in 2019, offers non-invasive treatments for hair loss and scalp health. PHOTO: KL HEALTH

One of the brand’s signature treatments is 4-in-1 Body Sculpting, which boasts Ms Lim’s personal touch. As with all new devices that Illumia brings into the Singapore market, she tries each one herself but also has a go at operating them to have a better feel of how the machines can be used safely and effectively.

By doing so, Ms Lim is also able to guide her trainers and watch out for possible lapses that can take place when treatments are done by different therapists.

Her attention to details has paid off. In August 2025, Illumia Therapeutics was awarded the title of “Best in APAC for Customer Experience, Proven Results, and Most Treatments Performed” by beauty and wellness distributor Neoasia.

Papilla and the Illumia brands have also made their presence felt overseas, with one Papilla treatment centre in Bangkok and a third in London’s swanky Grosvenor Place.

But what delights her most is seeing results for her customers: “I’m most proud of having witnessed the transformation in our customers, not just physically, but in their confidence and self-esteem.

“Knowing that our services contribute positively to someone’s life is very fulfilling.”