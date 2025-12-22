KFC to add 4 sauces including mala, white curry flavours to menu from Jan 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - KFC lovers will soon have more reason to lick their fingers – when they’re covered in four new sauces that the fried chicken fast food chain will be adding to its p ermanent menu.

The flavours – spicy Mala Mania; umami Cheezy Onion; Penang curry-inspired White Curry Shiok!; and smokey Shhh Secret Grill – will be available from Jan 2 onwards.

A tub of sauce costs 95 cents each.

One tub is included in each order of KFC’s snacker boxes .

Diners will get two tubs of their preferred flavours if they purchase the DoubleDip platter meal ($8.50) , which comes with two pieces of Original Recipe tender s, four pieces of chicken bites , one medium frie s and a regular Coke Zero Sugar .

The DoubleDip Party Box ($15.90) , meanwhile, will include all four sauces . The party box comes with four pieces of Original Recipe tender s, eight pieces of chicken bites and two medium fries .

Those looking to sample all four sauces can try getting their hands on the new additions for free on Jan 2 and 3.

The first 100 purchases of any c hicken bites meal, Original Recipe tenders meal or DoubleDip platter meal at each KFC store will receive a free pack of all four sauces, and is available only for dine-in and takeaway orders in-store.

KFC said its innovation team tested more than 30 different concepts before landing on the four flavours.